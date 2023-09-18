Quanta Services’ (PWR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $219.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $199.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.22. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

