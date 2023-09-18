QuarkChain Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and $3.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

