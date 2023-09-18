Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,227,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,787,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,237.3 days.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.10. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBCRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

