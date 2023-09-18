RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RadNet

RadNet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.