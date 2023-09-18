Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 91,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE RFL remained flat at $2.23 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 927.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rafael by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

