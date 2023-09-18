Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.