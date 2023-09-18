Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DYNDF opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

