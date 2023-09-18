RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.41. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

