Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRP (DOO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BRP (TSE: DOO):

9/12/2023 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$111.00.

9/11/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$137.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$108.00 to C$111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$124.00 to C$125.00.

8/22/2023 – BRP was given a new C$154.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – BRP was given a new C$143.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BRP was given a new C$126.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$104.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$80.87 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 13.2407407 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

