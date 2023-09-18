Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA cut Recruit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

