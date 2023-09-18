Redburn Atlantic Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $554.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $650.00.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $564.14.

MSCI stock opened at $530.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

