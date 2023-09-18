REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 645,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

REE Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:REE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 406,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,954. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

See Also

