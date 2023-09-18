REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 645,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
REE Automotive Price Performance
NASDAQ:REE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 406,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,954. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.
