RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Down 22.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) traded down 22.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 109,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.67.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

