Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enservco (ENSV)

9/17/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco Co. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Enservco Co alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

