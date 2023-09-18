Reviewing Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 UpHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.86%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 775.00%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Talkspace.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 2.50 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -5.98 UpHealth $159.13 million 0.11 -$223.00 million ($14.55) -0.07

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% UpHealth -138.46% -106.11% -34.32%

Summary

Talkspace beats UpHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations. The Virtual Care Infrastructure segment provides the Martti platform, a digital health infrastructure that enables its partners to implement unique, private-label telehealth strategies customized to their specific needs and markets, including integrated telehealth and language access services. Its platform also offers telemedicine, such as telestroke, teleneurology, and telepsychiatry services. The Services segment offers behavioral health and pharmacy services, as well as operates HelloLyf CX platform for digital dispensary services and HelloLyf HX platform for digital hospital services; and provides diagnostic laboratory testing services. UpHealth, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

