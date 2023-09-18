Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Critical Analysis

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow 0 2 0 0 2.00

Yellow has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $397.73 million 0.16 -$47.72 million N/A N/A Yellow $4.85 billion 0.02 $21.80 million ($1.55) -1.15

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54%

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

(Get Free Report)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Yellow

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

