Roth Mkm Cuts Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $13.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JYNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of JYNT opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Joint has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,644,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,565,693.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 846,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,663. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Joint by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Joint by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Joint by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

