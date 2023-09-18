Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

PGR traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,031. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

