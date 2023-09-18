RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,866.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

RPT stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $995.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,108,000 after buying an additional 105,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,826,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.