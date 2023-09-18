RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius cut shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 7.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in RTX by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

