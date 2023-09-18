Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 4,017 put options.
Rumble Stock Performance
Shares of RUM stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,455. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Rumble has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.23.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 82.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
