Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $375.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Saia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Saia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter.
SAIA opened at $406.81 on Monday. Saia has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.07.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
