Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $127.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

