Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

