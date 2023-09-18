Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 449,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

