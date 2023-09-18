Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,328 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.73. 74,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.