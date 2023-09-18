Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 11.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Avant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

