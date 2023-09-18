Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

