Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.