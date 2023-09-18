Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.71 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.