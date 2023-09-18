Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 308.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.55. 517,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,417. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

