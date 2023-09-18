Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 492,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

