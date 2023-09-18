Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.61. 988,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,084. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

