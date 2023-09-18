Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 356.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

