Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 459,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,882. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.