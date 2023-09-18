Scotiabank Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$56.44. 313,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.1157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

