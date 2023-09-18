Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,218 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 10.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

