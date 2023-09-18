Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.20. 10,543,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,466,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

