Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 374,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,487. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

