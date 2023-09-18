Scott Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 608,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,736. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.