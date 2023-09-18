Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.46. 38,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 326,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $990.75 million, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

