Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,154 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $272.15 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $863.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.