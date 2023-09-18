Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 101,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 465,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

F opened at $12.54 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.