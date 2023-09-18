Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $82.38 Average PT from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

