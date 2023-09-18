Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.85.

Shares of SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

