Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.85.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Semtech has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 480,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 619,751 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.