Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.85.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 480,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 619,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.