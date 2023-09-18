Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of ASAI opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
