Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ASAI opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

