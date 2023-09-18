ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $579.58 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

