ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises approximately 0.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

